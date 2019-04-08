According to some rumours which went rife over the weekend, Lydia Forson was not aware that Akuapen Poloo was also in a movie she was cast for and upon finding out, after initially accepting a role, she has opted out.

For the reasons why Yvonne Okoro also pulled out abruptly from the movie too hasn’t been disclosed yet but some fans believe her rationale won’t be different from Lydia’s.

However, in a new video shared by Rosemond Brown, she says that she cares less about who boycotted the movie because of her or not, adding that the making of the movie was successful regardless and the premiering will be successful too.

Watch more from the video below.