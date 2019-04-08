To clear these thoughts of the rapper being affiliated to the ruling National Patriotic Party, Sarkodie has issued a statement to explain why he hasn’t composed any such political song yet under the NPP government.

In a Facebook post sighted by pulse.come.gh, the “Inflation” rapper has said that it is only frustrating repeating the same things in such songs. However, he assured fans that he has a way to go about it as he emphasized that the delay doesn’t mean he is an NPP sympathizer.

An excerpt from his post reads that “People keep asking? Sark why you not talking about the economy? You are NPP right ... No!!! I’m not but sometimes it gets frustrating repeating same things you say but I have a better route to go about it ... and plus those songs came to me I didn’t force them.”

The rapper in his post also detailed that he is doesn’t pick political sides but only support individuals whom he believes can offer something to build the Nation.

In that respect, he mentioned that he visited Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka recently and he was amazed to know that the popular Ghanaian engineer cum inventor, informed him that he once offered to solve Ghana's 'dumsor' woes.

According to Sarkodie, he also does not follow politicians because most of them are only self-centred and not patriotic as they proclaim prior to elections.

Read more from his post below and tell us what you think.