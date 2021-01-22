According to others like Hammer the sound engineer, it's not smart a move for schools to be reopened whilst the COVID-19 cases surge whilst others argue there's no option because students have stayed home for too long.

Okyeame Kwame pushed to speak on this issue on Kastle FM said: "as for this question by your kind courtesy I can’t respond to it because it’s too difficult. This is something that the President himself has said that we should take our kids back to school".

Hammer's post on Instagram

Explaining himself, the rapper noted that "I don’t know to which extent that they’ve researched to conclude that we should take our kids back to school. So if I should answer your question as to whether it is safe to take our kids to school in the midst of the coronavirus then it means I am an expert in education or health".

He continued that "meanwhile I’m not an expert in both fields so by your kind courtesy please forgive me because I can’t respond".

Okyeame Kwame is out with a new song features Kuami Eugene. The song titled "Yeeko" which features his family in the music video. Watch the video below.