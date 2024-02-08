ADVERTISEMENT
I am not afraid of Anas investigation; my worry is the women I've cheated with - Obinim

Selorm Tali

The founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, expressed apprehension about the prospect of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas probing into his activities as a pastor.

Founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim
Obinim acknowledged that he would be troubled if Anas were to scrutinize his conduct, particularly regarding his confessed extramarital relationships while serving as the head pastor of his congregation.

He emphasized that apart from his past infidelity, there is nothing Anas could uncover to accuse him, whether it be involvement in illicit activities like murder or perpetrating fake miracles.

During a recent interview, the hostess asked "Considering you acknowledge your humanity, how would you respond if Anas were to investigate you, similar to what happened to TB Joshua?

Obinim: If that were to happen, he could start the investigation immediately. While I've sworn not to disclose certain matters, Anas is free to initiate his inquiries sooner rather than later.

Regarding TB Joshua's situation, the accusations against him are not applicable to my own history. I've never taken anyone's life, nor have I consulted any traditional spiritual practitioners, so that's not a concern for me.

Hostess: What about allegations of infidelity and extramarital affairs?

Obinim: I've openly admitted to having been unfaithful to my wife in the past, so Anas shouldn't focus on that aspect at all.

In light of the recent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary exposing serious sexual misconduct by the late Prophet TB Joshua, there's heightened scrutiny on the activities of pastors within their ministries.

Obinim clarified that while he wasn't implicated in any of the allegations against TB Joshua, he remains uneasy about the possibility of Anas investigating his past infidelities with other women.

