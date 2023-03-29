I am proud of Nana Tornado, we are still friends; Mzbel proves haters wrong (WATCH)

It has been rumoured that the relationship between Tornado and Mzbel who both share Afia Schwarzenegger as their nemesis has turned sour. Some fans have been wondering how the twist and turn will play a part in the unending triangular beef.
MzBel has shamed her haters who have been praying for doom over her friendship with Nana Tornado.
Responding to the reports, Mzbel hosted a a Facebook live session to clear the air. “Tonardo and I are still friends. People are misinterpreting the comments I made earlier. I granted an interview on Step One 1 TV sometime in December, following a less-than-stellar show at Afrochella.
"I lost it during the interview and spoke inappropriately, but I quickly realised I didn't speak well, so I wrote an apology post. And that interview even wasn't directed at Tonardo so I'm surprised why people are trying to create that enmity between us based in the interview," she said during the live session.
Heaping praise on Tornado, the singer added that she was proud of her friend (Tonardo) for handling the situation without creating unnecessary tension to jeopardise their friendship.
“I'm so proud of Nana Tonardo for not making a deal out of this. When two people become friends, there is always a plot to destroy them. I'll advise friends to avoid showcasing their lovely relationship on social media due to judgmental eyes. These people are quick to mislead their friends. I still consider Tonardo to be a friend,” she said in a Facebook live session.
The clarification came after Mzbel had said in an earlier interview that most of her friends were with her because of what they get and not because they genuinely appreciated her. Hear more from her in the video below.
