According to the “Come and See My Moda” hitmaker, she wasn’t aware that bad life experiences could help her become strong.

She made the statement on Thursday, September 5, via her Instagram page, adding that she loves to grow into herself.

MzVee, who has been off the music scene for so many months for no apparent reason amidst back-and-forth with her record label Lynx Entertainment, believes that bad life experiences make one stronger than the opposite.

She shared the motivational message with a new stunning photo of herself.

“I am so happy for all my experiences in life so far, whether bad or good. Especially the bad because I didn't know it meant I was going to be stronger. I absolutely love this feeling of growing into myself! Always see your glass as half full my loves. God loves us all”, she captioned the striking photo.