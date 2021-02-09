The “Nana Means King” actor – who campaigned fervently for the New Patriotic Party and its presidential candidate Nana Akufo Addo in the December 2020 elections – is living a good life after his political campaign.

In an Instagram post he shared today, he said he has three beautiful children and that didn’t stop his body from ageing backwards.

He said he is ‘still sexy’ and has kept his body well, adding that fatherhood isn’t a joke.

Prince David Osei gave credit to his wife for "helping me become a better father" and gave thumbs up to all the "great fathers out there".

He shared a video of him swimming and captioned: “I want to say Thank You to Me after 3 beautiful children I am still sexy, have really kept my body well, fatherhood is not a joke, Thanks to my Wife Mrs Osei for helping me become a better father. Big ups to all the great fathers out there.”

Not everyone agreed with his post.

“Lol... what does your body have to do with childbirth lol,” Instagram user ‘eli__kplim’ stated.

Fellow actor Yvonne Okoro asked if he ever got pregnant with any of his children. “ermm were u the one that got pregnant?” she said.