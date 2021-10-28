"De3 wode bedi d) no, fadi banku" also means the effort you'll put into love and relationship matters, invest it in eating banku in order to escape the broken heart stories. The Twi statement has become the mantra of the Ghanaian YouTuber but he is willing to default for Martha Ankomah.
'I am willing to wash Martha Ankomah's pants, she is my crush' - Kwadwo Sheldon (VIDEO)
Despite his 'de3 wode bedi d) no, fadi banku' advocacy, Kwadwo Sheldon will wash pants for love but not just anyone's panties.
Asked about who is his celebrity crush during an interview with pulse.com.gh, Kwadwo Sheldon made it known that the Ghanaian actress has his 'mumu button' because he has a very spot for her.
"Martha Ankomah, if she tells me to wash her panties, I will willingly do it. That woman, oh my God, she is beautiful, she is humble, she is spotless when it comes to controversies, beautiful," Sheldon emphasized.
"Martha Ankomah, if you watching this, call me," the YouTuber added. Kwadwo Sheldon went on to share some more interesting facts about him. Watch the video below to hear more from him.
