I become sad anytime I take pictures with kids - Dr Likee on the death of his child

He noted that losing a child is an unimaginable tragedy, and it’s important to have a support system to help navigate the grief.

Ras Nene shared that spending time with other kids or taking pictures with children of his fans has a way of reminding him of the toddler’s unfortunate demise.

Despite the immense pain of losing his daughter, Ras Nene stated that since God has His own plans, he stands strong even in times he is reminded of his loss.

The Kumawood actor lost his daughter in February of this year. The three-month-old passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The cause of death is unknown, and he’s kept the matter very private

The toddler was buried on Wednesday, March 1, in the presence of family, friends, and some actors including Shifo and Gye Nyame.