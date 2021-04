“Life is all about taking your chances in preparedness. I was introduced to Bullet – the CEO of RuffTown Records – through my Godfather, Kwesi Ernest, in December 2017,” she revealed in the album documentary she shared on her Instagram page.

“We started talking about music and he finally accepted working with me in March 2018. So, I had to make a decision to quit my nursing career in Germany and come to Ghana to pursue my dreams in music.”