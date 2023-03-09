I can't manage a female artist; we'll end up having sex - Bulldog reveals

Speaking in a recent interview with Sika Osei on ‘Stripped by Sika Osei’, Bulldog said he has always made it known point blank that no matter how long he manages a female, there will definitely be a time where both of them will end up having sex.

‘‘I’m on record, you can google, I can’t manage a woman. It won’t work because some lickings go happen, like something to happen. It is not like I will force myself on you oh, but time will avail itself.’’

The popular artist manager further disclosed that he was one of the few people who broke out the news of Becca’s relationship with her former manager, Kiki Banson, but no one believed him until it finally came out that they had an affair.

Per Bulldog, it will be quite difficult for a male manager to manager a female and have a relationship devoid of any sexual activity.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, is an artiste manager in Ghana. He was the long-time manager for controversial Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale before they fell out

