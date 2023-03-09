ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I can't manage a female artist; we'll end up having sex - Bulldog reveals

Dorcas Agambila

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has reaffirmed his unwillingness to manage any female artiste.

Bulldog
Bulldog

According to him, there is no way he can manage a woman, as both of them are bound to engage in sexually related activities

Recommended articles

Speaking in a recent interview with Sika Osei on ‘Stripped by Sika Osei’, Bulldog said he has always made it known point blank that no matter how long he manages a female, there will definitely be a time where both of them will end up having sex.

‘‘I’m on record, you can google, I can’t manage a woman. It won’t work because some lickings go happen, like something to happen. It is not like I will force myself on you oh, but time will avail itself.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular artist manager further disclosed that he was one of the few people who broke out the news of Becca’s relationship with her former manager, Kiki Banson, but no one believed him until it finally came out that they had an affair.

Per Bulldog, it will be quite difficult for a male manager to manager a female and have a relationship devoid of any sexual activity.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, is an artiste manager in Ghana. He was the long-time manager for controversial Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale before they fell out

Watch video below;

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Nasri offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

King Nasir offers to help Shugatiti reach orgasm after her cry that no man satisfies her

Viral curcy Gobe seller, Etornam Cele

Hook up is not profitable; viral Gobe seller with natural curves advises young girls

King Nasir and Shugatiti

‘Don’t try and die oo’ - Shugatiti dares King Nasir on orgasm comment

Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente

Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente