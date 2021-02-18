The pair have been feuding on social media for months now and it turned more dramatic recently after the MzBel vs Naa Ye We saga. However, Afia Schwarzenegger now wants to end the drama with MzBel.

Whilst marking her 39th birthday, she shared a video in which she said she is forgiving Mzbel for whatever the singer has done against her whilst she also called on her to forgive her.

But MzBel in response does not appear to have to room for Afia Schwarzenegger's supposed forgiveness. "The peace of mind I am enjoying right now, I don't want to trade it for any nonsense," she said on Neat FM whilst asked about Afia's post.

Being pressed as to why she will not entertain Afia's claim of forgiving her, the singer quizzed that "why me?" and wondered why Afia isn't saying she has forgiven other people she is known to have issues with.

"Why not Delay, why not Maame Ngege, why not Hon Rachel Apoh, why not Baby Dapaah," MzBel asked. Hear more from her in the video below.