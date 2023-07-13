I didn't break Nana Ama Mcbrown's heart - Okyeame Kwame tells curious fan

In a Facebook post, Okyeame Kwame challenged his 1.2 million followers to display maturity and apologize to anyone whose heart they have broken. He cited actor Adjetey Anang, who revealed in his memoir that he had a history of infidelity, but emphasized that God and his wife's forgiveness saved his marriage.

Okyeame Kwame wrote, "Let the tough people say sorry." He referenced Adjetey Anang's apology and asked if his followers could do the same.

Taking the lead, Okyeame Kwame apologized to a person named Mavis for breaking her heart 20 years ago, initiating a process of healing. Although fans inquired about the identity of this mysterious Mavis, Okyeame Kwame chose to withhold that information. However, when asked to apologize to Nana Ama McBrown, he responded, "No, please, I didn't break her heart."

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan named Bra-Emma Royal mentioned rumors suggesting the contrary and even claimed that Okyeame Kwame's collaboration with highlife icon Daddy Lumba, allegedly chronicled their supposed relationship and heartbreak. Laughing off the speculation, Okyeame Kwame replied, "It's not true, boss."

Through this exchange, Okyeame Kwame made it clear that he never caused heartbreak for Nana Ama McBrown, dispelling any rumors or misunderstandings surrounding their relationship.