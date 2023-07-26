'I didn’t know where mum and dad were' - Sarkodie on how past difficulties shaped him

Sarkodie, whose birth name is Michael Owusu Addo, revealed that during his formative years, he found himself in the care of an undisclosed individual, as he was separated from his parents. The difficulties he faced under the guardianship of this person left a lasting impact on his character.

"I had to endure serious hardships while living with someone; I didn't know where my mom and dad were. It was a tough start, and the experiences I had were far from the best," Sarkodie shared, though he chose not to delve too deeply into the specifics.

These early struggles shaped his inclination towards a more introverted and observant approach to life. He found comfort in being on the sidelines, watching events unfold without actively participating, an outlook he developed to cope with life's challenges during those trying times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the hardships, Sarkodie holds no resentment towards the individual responsible for his upbringing. He empathizes, acknowledging that they did the best they knew how at that time. Nevertheless, he acknowledges that the difficult circumstances he encountered have left a lasting impact on him.