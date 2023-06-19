I don’t believe Yvonne Nelson’s story; Sarkodie can’t do that -Shatta Wale

According to her, Sarkodie refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy because he was then living with his mother and was not prepared to assume fatherly roles.

Snippets of the book’s content have made news headlines and have been making the rounds on various social media platforms and sparked numerous reactions.

"…I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother," she said in her memoir launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Adding his voice to the viral expose that has put both Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson in top trends on Twitter, Shatta Wale said he can’t accept Yvonne’s side of the story hook line and sinker because according to him, Sarkodie is too good to be guilty of the allegations she has levelled against him.

“Oh no sark can’t do that ? I don’t believe this aaaahhhh

“Sark? Naaaa.. He won’t even kill mosquito ..All be lie,” he wrote.

In Yvonne’s book, she recounted how she discovered that she was pregnant and how she reacted knowing after a DNA test that Sarkodie had sired the baby in her womb.

