Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I don’t give out money to people on social media; the person maybe a witch’ - Fantana

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Fantana, has revealed why she does not give money to people on social media

No man can break my heart – singer Fantana
No man can break my heart – singer Fantana

Speaking in an interview on 3Fm, Fantana stated that she prefers to physically see the person before giving them money, so that she can pray over it before handing it to them.

Recommended articles

“For me, if I see you physically, then I can pray over the money before I can give it to you,” she said.

She expressed her concerns about giving money to people she does not know, as she is unsure if they may have bad intentions.

She also mentioned that she helps people financially when she meets them in person rather than on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “I don’t just go straight and give you the money, because I don't know if you're a witch, I don't know. If I see you face-to-face, yeah I’ll give you.”

Fantana is a Ghanaian Highlife and Afro dancehall singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with real name, Francine Nyanko Koffi.

The songstress is from Ghana and is a member of BlownGH and Bullet's Rufftown Records, which also handles Wendy Shay and Ray James.

Fantana came through professionally after she met with Wendy Shay who connected her with Rufftown record label manager, Bullet.

On June 24, 2019, she released her first single “So What” produced by Mog Beatz.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo's wife called to the bar

Proud husband John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to the Bar

Father Benard helped me through life after a broken heart- Lady behind popular audio speaks

'Father Benard was my support system'- Lady behind viral audio speaks (WATCH)

Ghanaian YouTuber Ama Governor

Ama Governor misses call to the Bar again as GLC calls new lawyers to the Ghana Bar

Nana Ama McBrown

I’ll never ask my ex for any kind of help; my husband is capable - Nana Ama McBrown