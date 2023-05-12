“For me, if I see you physically, then I can pray over the money before I can give it to you,” she said.

She expressed her concerns about giving money to people she does not know, as she is unsure if they may have bad intentions.

She also mentioned that she helps people financially when she meets them in person rather than on social media.

She said, “I don’t just go straight and give you the money, because I don't know if you're a witch, I don't know. If I see you face-to-face, yeah I’ll give you.”

Fantana is a Ghanaian Highlife and Afro dancehall singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with real name, Francine Nyanko Koffi.

The songstress is from Ghana and is a member of BlownGH and Bullet's Rufftown Records, which also handles Wendy Shay and Ray James.

Fantana came through professionally after she met with Wendy Shay who connected her with Rufftown record label manager, Bullet.

On June 24, 2019, she released her first single “So What” produced by Mog Beatz.