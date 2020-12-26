According to the “Small Small” hitmaker, he has never cheated on his wife and he wants to write a ‘tell it all’ book in his 60s where he will be proud telling people that he had never cheated on his wife.

“When a lady WhatsApp me 'hi love', I respond with 'hello sis' to let you understand that I'm not going there with you,” Okyeame Kwame told Gifty Anti on The Stand Point.

He said in order to avoid cheating, he doesn’t go to the club because he fears how ladies dance lately.

“Sometimes too, I do not go to the nightclub because of the way girls dance these days. When you go to the nightclub and you are not careful and you drink a little, you will fall for them. And so, I don't put myself in harm's way.”

He continued: “I am also focused. I have decided that when I'm 60 years old and I write my 'tell it all' book, I want to be able to say I was married for 40 years and never cheated. I think keeping my eye on the price is what is important.”

He described his wife as an amazing, beautiful, intelligent and caring.

“But I want to say I'm married to an amazing woman. She's beautiful. She cooks, she cleans, takes care of the house, intelligent…” he added.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica Nsiah-Apau married in 2009. They have three beautiful children together.