ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't mind going back to Funny Face because I'm mature now - Comedian's baby mama

Dorcas Agambila

Vanessa Nicole, the former lover and baby mama of comedian Funny Face, says she will accept to go back to Funny Face because she is more mature now and understands things better now.

Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama
Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama

The couple, who have three children together, went through a messy breakup that had everyone talking. They officially announced their separation in 2020.

Recommended articles

According to Vanessa, they both made mistakes and are partly to blame for the rapid pace of their romance.

Funny Face and baby mama
Funny Face and baby mama Pulse Ghana

“We weren’t patient with each other. We didn’t take the time to truly understand and know each other better. We met in September, and by October, I was already pregnant. We are both at fault. Despite everything, I just hope for the best,” she shared during an interview with Kwaku Manu.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that it has been over a year since Funny Face last saw their children. However, she clarifies that she is not keeping them away from him.

Vanessa assures that if he makes a request, she would gladly allow their children to spend time with their father.

Funny Face with baby mama
Funny Face with baby mama Pulse Ghana

“It’s been more than a year since Funny Face saw his kids. The last time was when we came to visit him in Accra. I am not selfish, and those who know me can attest to that. I would love to hear him say, ‘Bring the kids over during vacation.

"If he makes that request, I have no problem with it. We don’t have any animosity towards each other. This doesn’t mean I want us to reconcile. All I desire is for us to be co-parents. It’s not solely my decision, and it’s not the woman who chooses whether a man gets married. If Nana Yaw wants me…well, he didn’t like my piercings, so I took them all out,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa, who took a break from acting to focus on her children, proudly announces her return to the business.

The acrimonious split between the two lovers, who have three kids together, grabbed media attention and dominated social media discussions

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajia 4 Real drops new single Badder Than

Breaking: Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2m romance scam

Adam Cortez: Meet Hajia 4Reall's lawyer assisting her to battle $2m romance case in U.S

Adam Cortez: Meet Hajia 4Reall's lawyer assisting her to battle $2m romance case in U.S

Rapper EL

'Why should I flex over $100 pay per day' - E.L opens up on delivery job in U.S (VIDEO)

Hajia 4 Reall allegedly scammed victim of $89,000 with fake marriage certificate

Hajia 4 Reall allegedly scammed victim of $89,000 with fake marriage certificate