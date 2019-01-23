Sensational singer Adina Thembi says she has no problem settling down with a “broke man”, but the man must first demonstrate certain attributes.

According to her, her suitor must also understand her art and respect human beings.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, the “Too late” hit maker said if the “broke man” has a clear plan about his future, she’ll be all for it.

“[He must be] somebody who understands what I do because I’m a musician and I love the craft,” she said.

“If he is broke and he has a dream or he is making a move about [his future] or he is on his way, [fair].”

She added: “You see the potential in him and you see he is a serious person and that in the next few years he is actually going to make something of himself.”

Adina enjoyed a wonderful 2018, having had most of her songs making waves on both television and radio.

Last year, she was adjudged the Best Female Vocalist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The award-winning singer further revealed that she has veered a bit into acting, after starring in her debut movie which is set to be released this year.