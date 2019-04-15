The young actress disclosed that her father is not against her picking a Muslim man as a husband.

According to her, she would readily convert to Islam if her choice of husband is a Muslim and she wants to have a future with the person.

"If only I want the person and I want a future with the person, why not? I will marry him. I don't care about the religion and I'm ready to convert to Islam for my loved one," she said on Hitz FM.

Maame Serwaa further stated that she hasn’t found her dream man yet, adding that she is not ready for a relationship.

She also denied reports that she is having a secret affair with fellow Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah.

The 20-year-old, however, did not hide her admiration for Gospel singer Joe Mettle.

"I like his personality and music,” Maame Serwaa told host Andy Dosty.

The young actress has been a sensation since making her breakthrough in the local movie industry.

Last year, she signed a five-year management deal with Silvanus Records, a newly established multimedia company.