The “Ekikimi” hitmaker, who recently tied the knot with afro-pop songstress Bella Tee, said while in Senior High School, he engaged in fraud but not the popular Sakawa business.

He said he did this to make money and would never regret defrauding people online.

“I used to engage in online fraud when I was in Secondary School (now Senior High School),” he told Sammy Kay in an interview last week. “We used to buy things online but we didn't use money rituals or Sakawa strategy.”

He said it’s part of the hustle for success and encouraged the youth in online fraud to continue the illegal business.

“I don't regret doing fraud. It's part of the hustle. Anyhow you will manage to get your money, you should. So far is what you are doing is not bad against someone, you should go ahead and do it to make money.”

“People will only criticise you when you get caught. But the same people won't reject your money when you give them.”

“I won't discourage fraudsters because it's their hustle. They should be wild and make money so that they can buy mansions and cars,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.