I don’t think I got married too early; I’m still pursuing my dreams -Dr Louisa

Louisa married Stonebwoy at the age of 25, but she firmly believes that waiting longer would not have changed their strong bond. According to her, what brought them together was their shared ambition and goal-oriented personalities.

She emphasized that life does not always follow a linear path where one must accomplish certain milestones before moving on to the next phase. If the right opportunity presents itself and there is support from family, she believes one should seize it.

”I think life is not a linear process where you have to wait to accomplish this and have a 100 percent success in it before moving on to the next thing. If it happens and you think is its right and you have the support of your family; I think you should go for it,”

Louisa also praised Stonebwoy for being a supportive husband, particularly during her studies. His willingness to assist her further confirmed to her that she had made the right choice in choosing him as her life partner.