I don’t understand why we celebrate the dead more than the living - Ofori Amponsah

“Sometimes people want you to die before they celebrate you and say oh as for this guy he was good. I really don’t like funerals that much, so I rarely attend,” he shared.

“I believe in celebrating the living. If someone wants a cup of water, offer it to them, don’t wait for them to leave this earth before you go and buy stuff for their funeral,” he admonished.

“You can ask someone for 1 cedi and they’ll not give you but wait and let me die, they’ll find large sums of money to buy a coffin or give donations, I don’t understand this behaviour, we really need to celebrate the living,” he added.

Instead, he encouraged individuals to celebrate and support one another while they are still alive, emphasizing the significance of offering assistance and showing kindness in the present moment.

In a time where mourning and paying tribute to the departed is common, Ofori Amponsah's statement serves as a reminder to reevaluate how we appreciate and honor those around us.

Rather than waiting until someone has passed away to acknowledge their value, he advocates for celebrating and appreciating them while they are still with us. This shift in mindset encourages us to recognize and express gratitude for the contributions, no matter how small, of the people in our lives.