The model cum singer, who is also nicknamed, Sister Derby, during an interview on Accra FM, has mentioned she was the one who ended the relationship and not the other way round.

READ ALSO: I am not sure if Sister Derby can be my friend again - Medikal

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Sister Derby said the breakup happened about eight months ago and before then, she foresaw it coming because there were rumours of cheating.

The African mermaid said "When I found out what I found out, I just left," and when she was asked it means she was the one who left the relationship and she said yes.

"I know people think otherwise but you are the first person I saying this to on radio, I just left it because I don't see why I should fight for someone who has proven to me otherwise, there's no point". Sister Derby explained.

Watch more from the video below.