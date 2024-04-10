I feed my tigers with full cow every 3 days - Cheddar (VIDEO)

Speaking during a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on April 10, 2024, the real estate mogul, also known as Cheddar, recounted his successful endeavour to house the tigers despite facing opposition from authorities.

He stressed his commitment to ensuring the proper care of the animals, highlighting the provision of adequate facilities and regular feeding, which includes a full cow every three days for the two tigers.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Cheddar humorously remarked, "Nobody took any animals from me. They can't take any animals from me. You saw the headline, 'Freedom Jacob Caesar gets approval to keep two tigers at home.' That's what happened."

He went on to express gratitude to the Forestry Commission for granting him land to establish a zoo after a prolonged struggle. The New Force leader underscored the significance of this new zoo, emphasizing its world-class standards and its potential as a national asset.