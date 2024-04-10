ADVERTISEMENT
I feed my tigers with full cow every 3 days - Cheddar (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Presidential hopeful and leader of the New Force Movement, Freedom Jacob Ceasar, is defending his decision to keep tigers.

Cheddar's tigers

Revealing the extraordinary lengths he goes to care for his two tigers, he shared that he provides them with a full cow every three days.

Speaking during a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on April 10, 2024, the real estate mogul, also known as Cheddar, recounted his successful endeavour to house the tigers despite facing opposition from authorities.

He stressed his commitment to ensuring the proper care of the animals, highlighting the provision of adequate facilities and regular feeding, which includes a full cow every three days for the two tigers.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Cheddar humorously remarked, "Nobody took any animals from me. They can't take any animals from me. You saw the headline, 'Freedom Jacob Caesar gets approval to keep two tigers at home.' That's what happened."

He went on to express gratitude to the Forestry Commission for granting him land to establish a zoo after a prolonged struggle. The New Force leader underscored the significance of this new zoo, emphasizing its world-class standards and its potential as a national asset.

"After months and years of trying to acquire land to build a zoo that would benefit the nation, they finally granted it," he said. "Thankfully, we built the zoo in nine months, and it stands as a testament to our dedication." Hear more from him in the video below.

Selorm Tali

