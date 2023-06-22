ADVERTISEMENT
I gave Sarkodie a show when he was R2Bees backup artiste - Sam George recounts

Selorm Tali

In a surprising revelation, Sam George, recently claimed that he once gave renowned rapper Sarkodie an opportunity to perform when he was still a backup artist for the group R2Bees.

Sam George and Sarkodie
Sam George and Sarkodie

The politician recounted the incident, shedding light on an early chapter in Sarkodie's career.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

According to Sam George, during an interview, he recalled a time when Sarkodie was part of R2Bees, serving as their backup artist before he rose to stardom as a solo artist. The lawmaker asserted that he played a role in providing Sarkodie with a platform to showcase his talent.

Sam George gave this comment while analyzing Yvonne Nelson's 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' book.

According to him, the book is a a selective tell-it-all and that despite Yvonne Nelson’s bold attempt, certain things ought to remain private.

Sam George recounts how he walked from Lomnava to Osu in search of job
Sam George recounts how he walked from Lomnava to Osu in search of job Sam George recounts how he walked from Lomnava to Osu in search of job Pulse Ghana

The lawmaker did not delve into specific details about the book or the aspects he found lacking. However, his comments were centered around the allegations of Yvonne Nelson abortion claims.

He also lauded Sarkodie’s wife Tracy and her demeanor in the light of this matter.

According to him , her commentary on the matter has made him understand why Sarkodie stuck with her for all these years.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
