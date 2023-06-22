I gave Sarkodie a show when he was R2Bees backup artiste - Sam George recounts

Pulse Ghana

According to Sam George, during an interview, he recalled a time when Sarkodie was part of R2Bees, serving as their backup artist before he rose to stardom as a solo artist. The lawmaker asserted that he played a role in providing Sarkodie with a platform to showcase his talent.

Sam George gave this comment while analyzing Yvonne Nelson's 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' book.

According to him, the book is a a selective tell-it-all and that despite Yvonne Nelson’s bold attempt, certain things ought to remain private.

The lawmaker did not delve into specific details about the book or the aspects he found lacking. However, his comments were centered around the allegations of Yvonne Nelson abortion claims.

He also lauded Sarkodie’s wife Tracy and her demeanor in the light of this matter.

According to him , her commentary on the matter has made him understand why Sarkodie stuck with her for all these years.