I hid my wealth to test Keche's love - Keche Andrew's wife Joana Gyan says(VIDEO)

Joana explained her desire to confirm Keche’s authentic affection:

Keche Andrew and Wife Pulse Ghana

"I didn’t know much about his personal life, and based on what I was hearing at the time, I wanted to be sure he was serious and loved me for who I am. That’s why I often used taxis or trotro to visit him. When I arrived, I would call him to come pick me up and even ask him to pay for the fare.

"At one point, he got frustrated because sometimes I didn’t inform him about the public transport I was using, and all I would do is ask for money for the fare. He would complain about why I didn’t tell him beforehand, but through it all, he showed me that he really loved me," she added.

When Keche Andrew was asked how he eventually discovered his wife’s true identity, he said, "Keche Joshua knew my real identity all along, but he didn’t tell me. One day, I was invited to her office, and when I got there, I told the receptionist I was looking for Joana Gyan. After sitting in the waiting area, I was taken aback when I finally saw her. I was in shock for an hour or two."

Reflecting on their marriage, Andrew discussed the importance of communication and trust in their relationship, despite facing multiple challenges and external pressures:

"There was a time when I was receiving calls from girls and other people threatening me, even spreading rumours about me to Joana. Sometimes, I would take her phone and chat with them directly. Even some of my fellow musicians and media personalities were involved," he recalled.

He continued, "I remember one night I had an open conversation with her, telling her all my secrets, everything I’d done, and what I planned to do. After that, I told her to choose: stay with me or leave. But all she did was cry, and the next morning, she gave me a chance. And here we are."

