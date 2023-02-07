I kicked out 6 social media influencers from set – Yvonne Nelson

She claimed that she was filming a reality show with some social media influencers, most of whom gave off a laid-back vibe when they arrived on set.

Most of them showed up on the scene unprepared and unaware of their lines for the reality show they were filming, according to Yvonne Nelson.

“I just wanted to fall back and give them a chance to shine. I just wanted to play a role or just one scene or something. It was like a reality show. The games and playing and unseriousness was too much.

She stated that she had to fire six of them at once since they didn’t seem serious, leaving only Jacqueline and another social media star.

They were either late or didn’t have their lines. I had to go to the police station with my manager. The police had to come on the set because we had to deal with refunds and all that. It was a big issue”, she recounted.