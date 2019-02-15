The world marked Valentine’s Day yesterday and that didn’t escape the Ghanaian songstress to also publicly celebrate the man who placed a life seed on her procreation farm, leading to their first child, whom she described as “mini Becca”.

READ ALSO: Ebony's mother jams to her late daughter's song she marks her birthday

In a love message the new proud mum shared, she narrated that the first time she saw Tobi, she said to herself that “oh mine oh mine that my dream”. The 34-year-old Ghanaian singer also went ahead to assure the Nigerian entertainment mogul to never doubt her loyalty even if a rough wave hits their sail.

“As long as I live you can always count on me. Never doubt my loyalty.” she wrote. Becca and Tobi got married about six months ago at a lavish star-studded ceremony and the love pair welcomed a bouncy baby girl some few days ago. According to her, that’s the best gift any woman could ever ask for.

Read Becca’s Valentine’s Day love letter in her Instagram post below as sighted by pulse.com.gh, the sweet message came with some never seen before photos of the couple.