I left because I felt it was time - Jessica Opare Saforo on why she quit her job at Citi FM

Narrating her story on her channel, the famous YouTuber, said she had decided to quit her job at age 40 onwards.

According to her, the media job took the better part of her life and as such, there was the need to break free and explore herself better.

Jessica also refuted several rumors that she fell out with her former boss.

“There were rumors swirling all over the place things being said on my behalf that I had no idea about, people saying oh I’ve fallen out with a boss, you know and that kind of thing. None of them were true,” she said in the video.

Jessica adds that the real reason why she quit was because she had reached the 40 milestone and just knew she wanted something different for the rest of her life.

“I left Citi Fm because I felt it was time, it was time to truly explore being me. I had hit a milestone of 40 years a few months earlier and I just felt I knew that as soon as I hit 40, I was going to quit. It was just a matter of time,” she explained.

Jessica adds that one year on after quitting the job she was most popularly known for, she has had the most fulfilling journey so far.

“Has it been a rewarding journey so far? Absolutely. Some of my wildest dreams have come true. Things that I never thought I’d be able to do have been done,” Jessica adds.