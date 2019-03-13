According to her, although she enjoys the singer’s music, they are both not even close enough to be labelled as friends.

Ahuofe Patri was speaking on the Drive Time on Joy FM, hosted by Lexis Bill.

“I know him [Kwabena Kwabena] and I like his music but I would not even call us friends,” the actress said when asked about her rumoured relationship with the ‘Asor’ hit maker.

“This is not the first rumour that has come out about me and it’s not the first rumour that is not true so I think maybe because it’s a news story you would see it out for a while but it is not true.

“I don’t know where it is coming from. It is actually ridiculous thinking about it, really,” she added.

Ahuofe Patri also denied reports that she is into drugs and is addicted to smoking.

According to her, such reports are only misconceptions by people which carry no iota of truth.

“Just like every rumour I was hurt to see the news go around that I was on drugs, it’s not true. I never have been on drugs,” she said, adding that has grown to a stage where she no longer focuses on what people say.

“I have realised that you cannot change people’s perspective of you. It has been six years going on to seven now, I have grown, I am a strong girl and do not focus on such news."