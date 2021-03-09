The Ghanaian socialite was spotted falling in a video whilst the founder of The International God's Way Church placed hands on her during a deliverance session in the church.

In the video, Bishop Obinim revealed to the actress that some spiritual family dwarfs had taken charge of her life so he has delivered her from the control of the demons.

Speaking about her deliverance encounter with the controversial man of God, Pamela claims that she was pushed to the floor during the deliverance.

Talking about how she ended up in the church, Pamela said ''I live in his apartment. I have rented the apartment and it is very close to his church. I see him when he is going outside and sometimes too we meet because where I stay is very close to the church".

Pamela Odame

"So, one day, he invited me to his church which I did, and then what happened happened," she said during an interview on Peace FM's entertainment programme ''Entertainment Review'' with Akwasi Aboagye.

Commenting on the said deliverance, Pamela explained that "...He said he had delivered me but since that day, my life has remained the same. I haven't changed; maybe I will change later but for now, I am still the same person with the same character...He pushed me to the floor in his church".

Bishop Daniel Obinim

"I have experienced the power of the Holy Spirit once before. It was at the Achimota Forest. I attended a programme at the Achimota Forest and while they were praying, I felt the Holy Spirit's power all around me even while the Pastor was somewhere else but with Bishop Obinim's own, I felt someone pushed me to the ground'' she added.

However, Pamela emphasized that she is not describing Bishop Obinim as a ''fake'' man of God.