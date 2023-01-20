I lived lavishly before social media, I won't stop now - Oseikrom Sikanii

According to him, he has always been that guy and won't stop now to please critics.

"Those who know can attest that I live a lavish life. I am 'preman' and before social media, we were living. I am telling you the truth, I can post an old picture from 15 years ago and I still look the same. Way back, I used my school fees to shop for items. I have always been a fashionista, those who envy me term it as a show-off, but it is my lifestyle.

"When I post my designer item and reveal the price, some people criticise it. I love it, that is why I spent money on it,"

Oseikrom Sikanii also urged music lovers to support his craft and prepare for his next album, which features surprise artistes.

"I have been releasing bangers, and I see the numbers are running...I will release my album in early 2023. I am just making a few corrections and tightening things up. The album got a lot of ghosts on it," he teased.

Ghanaian celebrities just can’t seem to help themselves, from actors, tv stars, musicians, and rappers everyone’s showing off their money.