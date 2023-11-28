Expressing disappointment at persistent rumours despite her dedicated efforts to shed excess fat naturally, Teni disclosed that she adhered to a rigorous two-month-long "strict diet" to attain her current physique.
I lost weight after deadly battle with COVID-19, I had no surgery - Teni
Prominent Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni, has refuted claims of undergoing liposuction surgery for weight loss.
Recommended articles
Teni emphasized that if she had opted for surgery, her stomach would be flat by now. In her own words, she said, "I went through a lot. I went through a lot of changes. I lost weight and some unfortunate fellows said I did surgery".
She continued "If I did surgery my stomach would be flat. I wish but I was scared. Surgery is not easy. It’s life-threatening. It’s not easy to go under the knife. I was on a strict diet. Ask my managers. No carbs. I was on a strict diet for two months."
She highlighted the challenges of maintaining discipline during the process, noting that it also taught her the importance of mental discipline.
Despite the difficulties, Teni emphasised the significance of discipline in flexing physical muscles and the mind. She narrated the sacrifices made, including abstaining from shared meals during social outings.
Teni revealed that her decision to lose weight stemmed from surviving two bouts of life-threatening COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. After the second episode of the virus in January 2022, she resolved to embark on a weight loss journey, viewing it as a necessary step in prioritizing her health and well-being.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh