I neglected my children and went after a demon lady – Psalm Adjeteyfio cries for forgiveness

Evans Annang

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has disclosed some of the reasons for his current predicament.

According to the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor, he abandoned his family at the peak of his career.

In an interview on the Delay Show, Mr. Adjeteyfio, who is popularly known as TT, said he exchanged his children for a demon.

“I then left my matrimonial home and followed this lady to Cape Coast to seek greener pastures. I didn’t know I was going after a demon,” he bitterly said.

Psalm Adjetefio who was recounting his ordeal amid tears, said he is sure he would have been in jail by now if he got to know earlier about the treatment the young lady subjected his children through.

“If I had known of the maltreatment earlier, I would have been serving a life sentence because I would have murdered the lady, thank God I was made aware later”.

Although the veteran actor said he had apologized several times to his children, he repeatedly asked them in a live TV show for their forgiveness.

“Now that I am sick, it is these same children who are taking care of me and my health,” TT said as he broke down in tears.

