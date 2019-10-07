During an interview on The Delay Show, the Ghanaian actress mentioned that she met the son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in a strip club. A comment which has shocked many as to how the two of them could have been in a strip club.

In an interview on Starr FM, with Bola Ray, Kwadwo Safo Jnr vehemently debunked Juliet’s assertions, stating that “ that time she mentioned that I met her in the strip club, I was in America, in school as a pilot”.

When asked why he didn’t come out earlier to clear the air, the CEO of Kantanka Motors, stated that he is busy building cars and he can’t let such topics distract him. “ Bola I am building cars, I am building solar farms, I am building windmills … plus when I grant interviews about this, I am not going to be paid for it” he said.

