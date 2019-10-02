According to the actress, her Senegalese boyfriend now claims that she is his property, therefore, has consistently subjected her multiple rounds if sex every day.

In a video circulating on social media, the Gambian actress said they have too much sex every day and she can’t deal with it. “Ever since this man put a ring on my finger he’s been on me nonstop,” she said.

“If I try to complain he says I am his property now and that he has paid my bride price … guys, I don’t think I can do this, I am tired already, How you married guys do it?” she asked. Watch the video below and drop a piece of advice for Princess Shyngle.