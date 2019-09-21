From a video pulse.com.gh has cited, the curvaceous actress announced that her boyfriend, Frederic Badji, who is a Senegalese, has proposed to her.

The proposal happened in the U.S on the 1st of September 2019, when the couple went out for dinner. However, the curvaceous only made the news public some few hours ago.

Doing it romantically, Shyngle’s soon to be husband, planned with the waiter and got him, to serve them with a ring he brought along, as their meal and surprisingly to proposed to her.

Princess Shyngle

The excited about to be wife shared the video wrote “I said yessssssssss. Omggggg I’m literally still on cloud nine right now, on the 1st of September 2019 the love of my life got down on one knee and asked me to marry him, it’s been weeks already and I honestly still I’m in shock, I’m about to be a whole wifey to the love of my life 🏽🏽 God has been so good to me and I honestly can’t thank him enough.”

Watch the video below.