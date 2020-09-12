According to him, leaked sex videos involving ordinary people is more appealing than that of adult movie actors.

He made this fascinating revelation during an interview with Nkonkonsa.

When asked if he enjoys watching porn, he admitted to watching but not too frequently. He, however, indicated that he likes sex videos involving ordinary people because the voyeurism of leaked sex videos is exciting.

“I don’t like porno too much,” he told Nkonkonsa. “There’s something a little exciting about the voyeurism of sextape involving ordinary people – not porn actors. That was what I like to watch.”

He continued that there’s nothing interesting about leaked sex videos anymore because they are more like professional adult movies or amateur adult movies.

He jokingly said it will only exciting if it involves popular faces like John Dumelo, Jackie Appiah and other stars.

“Sextapes have now become the same way (compared to professional pornography) so there’s nothing interesting about it. Unless it involves celebrities like John Dumelo and Jackie Appiah.”

Ameyaw Debrah added that Rashida Black Beauty’s popular leaked tape is so far the most appalling of all.

“Rashida Black Beauty’s sextape is the most appalling so far,” he concluded.

Watch Ameyaw Debrah speak about sextapes and porn below.