I regret not giving my mother a grandchild – Ahoufe Patri reveals

According to Ahuofe Patri, her mother had always wanted to hold her child but unfortunately, that never happened when death snatched her at a time, they least expected.

She related to her mother like a big sister, and they did everything together. They shared a deep love that could not be replaced, and Ahuofe Patri confided in her mother about her problems while her mother shared valuable life lessons.

“Maybe, I should have also given birth early just like my mum did considering that I was the only child and now she is gone. If I knew she was not going to live for long, I would have done that,” she said.

“My mum gave birth to me at an early so it was quite difficult for people to know she was my mother. I related to my mother like a big sis and we did everything together. I shared with her my problems and she also told me everything I needed to know.

“We shared a strong bond and the love that existed between us was so deep.

“I am never going to find another mother who cared so much for me because she was everything to me,” she stated.

Away from her personal life, Ahuofe Patri has big dreams of becoming a producer and allowing aspiring actors to showcase their talents.