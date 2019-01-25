Sensational actress Yvonne Nelson says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not care about her.

According to her, the party does not even recognise her existence despite she risking her career to stage a vigil against the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The award-winning actress has never been shy to speak out and is one of the most vocal celebrities when it comes to national issues.

In 2015, she led a vigil to protest against NDC government when citizens were experiencing erratic power supply, locally known as ‘dunsor’.

But speaking on Yvonne Okoro's “Dining With Cooks and Braggarts” show, Yvonne Nelson denied being a member of the NPP.

She said despite her ‘dumsor’ vigil, the party has proved not to care, adding that she was not even paid when she led the vigil.

"I don't think they even care about me," she said.

“I risked my life and career. No one paid me [because] you cannot even place a value on what I did," the actress added.

It will be recalled that last year Yvonne Nelson took to Twitter to reveal her displeasure with the performance of President Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP.

The actress stated that things are not going very well under the current government, insisting it’s looking bad.

“Things are hard in this country!!!! It’s that bad!!!!!!” she posted.

Watch the video below: