According to the leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, he has seen the mother of Black Sherif crying. He did not detail what the prophecy means but has asked the family of the singer to start praying for him.
'I saw Black Sherif's mother crying, pray for him' - Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie is calling for prayers for Black Sherif as he revealed a worrying prophecy about the young Ghanaian musician.
Sharing the prophecy on Facebook, he wrote "they will say, why didn't you say it! Why did you say it? Which ever way, I will say it tho I am very aware some will come and abuse me tho, they no*very well that I am a very trusted voice in the prophetic I have come to accept it and calls it*,Occupational Hazards*".
"Let the family of *Sheriff Black*....PRAY FOR HIM AND TALK TO HIM DEEPLY, I I DIDNT LIKE WHAT I SAW ABOUT HIM SOME FEW MINUTES AGO.....Life Is PRICELESS.I saw the mother crying uncontrollably *** (if nothing is done about this, Ghana will not hear a good news may be before December)" he added.
