I see myself as ‘John the Baptist’ who is paving the way for other Ghanaian artistes- Rocky Dawuni

He told Berla Mundi in an interview at all the African Grammy nominee brunch that all the artistes in Ghana have a big potential to be nominated for the Grammys.

The three-time Grammy nominee further mentioned some of the artistes who could get a nomination which included all the big names in the Ghana’s music industry.

He indicated that it is time for Ghanaian music is poised.

Pulse Ghana

Though he was not able to win from his category in this year’s Grammy Awards, Rocky Dawuni stated that he always has a victory mindset and that his nominations are paving a way for a bigger victory for Ghana.

Having failed at his two previous attempts to grab a Grammy win in 2015 and 2021, expectations were high this year for Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni to secure Ghana its first Grammy laurel.

But Ghanaians were disappointed following Rocky Dawuni’s loss at the 65th Grammy Awards Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5.

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode’s ‘Bayethe’ won the Best Global Performance award beating other competitors such as ‘Udhero Na’ by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar ‘Gimme Love’ by Matt B and Eddy Kenzo and Last Last’ by Burna Boy.

ece-auto-gen

The song that earned Rocky Dawuni the nomination was ‘Neva Bow Down’ which features Blvk H3ro. It was released on September 22, 2022.

Last year, Rocky Dawuni’s ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album also got a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

This comes after his sixth studio album, ‘Branches of The Same Tree’ was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in December 2015.