I slept with Afia Schwarzenegger out of pity- Jilted boyfriend claims

Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship with Afia, Darlington said he did not want to sleep with her but did so because of "constant harassment" from Afia.

He was speaking Saturday on Accra-based Asempa FM.

“I never wanted to sleep with her, it was out of pity and constant harassment from her and I definitely used a condom,” he said.

Asked if used condom, he answered: “Definitely because of what Hon. Kennedy Agyapong said some time ago… He said Afia has AIDS.”

He also accused Afia of lying to him about the father of her twins, adding that he was introduced to them as their uncle.

“Afia introduced me to her kids as their uncle even when there was nothing between us. Afia has nothing but she claims her kids were born in South Africa, Germany but they were born in Ashaiman,” he said.

The ex-lovers parted ways after Darlinton's mother publicly annulled their relationship after Afia heaped insults on the fugitive CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Menzgold.

According to Afia in a viral audio, it was Darlinton's mother who begged her to marry her son but refused the gesture because her son has low IQ.

“Madame you saw me at the mall with boyfriend and begged me to marry your son. But I told you I can’t deal with your son’s low IQ …, Afia is heard saying in the audio."How many times have you begged my family to talk to me about that clown of a son of yours?”