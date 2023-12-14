I spent about GH₵2m on my Rhythms of Africa concert and made no profit - Sonnie Badu

Contrary to reports, Sonnie Badu explained that he didn't sell the Rolex watch for the entire concert but used the proceeds for other aspects of the event.

He mentioned challenges with sponsors, expressing disappointment in those who did not fulfil their commitments, including Dr. Kweku Oteng, with whom he had a longstanding relationship.

However, Sonnie Badu has apologized for calling out the Ghanaian millionaire. "Let me use my platform to apologize to Dr. Kweku Oteng for calling him out on Okay 101.7FM - for not sponsoring my concert, ‘Rhythms of Africa’.

I must admit that, it was extremely frustrating that an impression was created that Dr. Oteng had supported the successful concert that took place at the Grand Arena over the weekend and I felt the need to clear the air.

Nonetheless, I apologize sincerely to Dr. Oteng for bringing this out in the public domain. I have learnt my lesson not to depend on man and indeed, when I turned back to God, he surprised me and made ‘Rhythms of Africa’, arguably one of the best events in Ghana thus far".

According to him, he made no profit. MzGee the host of the show, asked "Please, someone may ask, the concert that you held, did you run at a loss?" and Sonnie Badu replied "Can’t you see with what I did I have run at a loss? What question are you asking?"

MzGee: I asked because you said you sold tickets to about 6,000 people.

Sonnie Badu: We have not even sat down to check the tickets we sold or whatever, I don’t even have that time. I am talking about what we invested into the concert including travelling, plane tickets and others, I don’t even want to go there.

