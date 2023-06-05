ADVERTISEMENT
I started in 2007 but the money finished; Agya Koo speaks on viral Kumasi mansion (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Agya Koo has disclosed the story behind his newly built Kumasi Mansion going viral. According to the actor, he started raising the house in 2007 but his money got finished.

The video of the house has left many shocked over Agya Koo could raise such a significant building. Telling the story behind the house, the actor has revealed that he started it in 2007 but he couldn't finish it due to lack of funds.

The newly built housed showcases a plush exterior, an automated gate, a ‘castle-like’ architecture, and an outdoor pool, among others that have grabbed the attention of social media users who have a lot to say about the building.

Speaking at the launch of the house, Agya Koo said it took him a whooping sixteen years to complete the building.

From my days in acting to music and then Concert Party, I have experienced a lot and listened to a lot. If I decide to launch this building today, it isn’t because I am showing off or I don’t know what to do with my money. The money is even finished. I started building this house in 2007" he said.

Agya Koo continued that "I always said to myself that no matter what happens, God will make a way. I knew with the help of God, I will be able to finish this house, and true to his words, he never disappointed me".

Sharing a piece of advice for the youth, the Kumawood actor said young people need to cultivate the habit of saving, so as to acquire land and also be homeowners someday.

Try and save. It doesn’t matter how little. Rent is becoming extremely expensive and it will be disastrous if one day, you’re unable to establish a property for yourself. Do something beneficial for your life and future,” he said.

Check out the mansion below.

