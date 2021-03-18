Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, mentioned that Ghanaians through new tax increment will now have to pay for the 'free water' government offered as a COVID-19 relief package.

Meanwhile, according to Prince David Osei who campaigned for Nana Addo and the NPP, the move by the government is now making some of them look "mindless" because they campaigned based on those things to say that Nana Addo is compassionate.

"If we campaigned for #4More4Nana to do more on the premise of free water&electricity during the pandemic and we turn around to tax the people, then it makes some of us who championed the course look mindless!", the actor wrote on social media yesterday.

Prince David Osei's post

However, according to the Ghanaian actor, his comment has been politicized and he is not happy about it. "So why is that it in Ghana here everything has to be politicized yesterday I put up a post, I was saying the gov't should reconsider taxing the people for the free water," he said.

He continued that " the fact that I disagreed doesn't mean I don't love NPP or I don't love His Excellency Nana Addo, if the NDC people will pick it and run with it, it's ok but not my fellow NPP people".

According to Prince David Osei during an Instagram live video, "the love we have for the party and His Excellency is unparalleled, we stood against our own brother at Ayawaso just to canvass votes for His Excellency," therefore, his comment doesn't mean he doesn't love NPP again.

Hear more from him in the video below.