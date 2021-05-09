I support both ‘Fix the Country’ and ‘Fix Yourself’ protests - Sarkodie

According to him, Ghanaians love to politicise his opinions and that of others, hence, the reason why the country is stagnant.

Though he supports both protests, he said government holds the biggest responsibility of fixing the country, and if this is done, citizens will automatically fix themselves.

He wrote on Facebook: “I've always supported the #FixTheCountry agenda since the beginning of my career through my music. I know they (Politicians and Political Party Follows) intentionally politicize my opinion (even when they know is the truth) to save their party, thinking I'm attacking a particular party.

I don't explain myself because people with political ears and eyes will never accept it and try to attack My submission and that has been our biggest problem as a country and that's one of the main reasons why we are stagnant.

We all play a role in building our nation so I support both the #FixTheCountry (to leaders) and #FixYourSelf (Citizens) but at this point, leaders (Government) have more to do for citizens to fix themselves. It takes exceptionally discipline people to try and live right in all messed up system that frustrates your day to day activities.

If you fix the system then you can blame the people 100% for not fixing themselves and that is why you are leaders. Fixing the country automatically fixes the people.