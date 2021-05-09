RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I support both ‘Fix the Country’ and ‘Fix Yourself’ protests - Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie attempts to play a neutral role in the ‘Fix the Country’ and ‘Fix Yourself’ protests, saying he supports both agenda but shifts more blames on the government.

The “Hand to Mouth” rapper has been quiet on both protests since they were launched last week but he has finally come out to speak for the first time.

According to him, Ghanaians love to politicise his opinions and that of others, hence, the reason why the country is stagnant.

Though he supports both protests, he said government holds the biggest responsibility of fixing the country, and if this is done, citizens will automatically fix themselves.

He wrote on Facebook: “I've always supported the #FixTheCountry agenda since the beginning of my career through my music. I know they (Politicians and Political Party Follows) intentionally politicize my opinion (even when they know is the truth) to save their party, thinking I'm attacking a particular party.

I don't explain myself because people with political ears and eyes will never accept it and try to attack My submission and that has been our biggest problem as a country and that's one of the main reasons why we are stagnant.

We all play a role in building our nation so I support both the #FixTheCountry (to leaders) and #FixYourSelf (Citizens) but at this point, leaders (Government) have more to do for citizens to fix themselves. It takes exceptionally discipline people to try and live right in all messed up system that frustrates your day to day activities.

If you fix the system then you can blame the people 100% for not fixing themselves and that is why you are leaders. Fixing the country automatically fixes the people.

God bless my country Ghana.”

