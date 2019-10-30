What triggered the criticism was Wendy’s provocative dressing to meet the Ex-President and later giving a ‘pervert’ connotation to Kufour’s gesture in the photo, posting it and saying that “Kufour p3 hw3”.

The singer in a recent interview on Hitz FM, has apologized for the act, saying that “ I was just being a bit playful, when I make mistakes I don’t brush it off, I definitely think that people were right, what I was wearing wasn’t appropriate for that occasion”.

Speaking why she wore such a dress to meet the Ex-President, pulse.com.gh heard her say that “I didn’t know it was going to be that formal because I heard it was at his house so I thought it was a bit casual but then I realized his house is his office”.

