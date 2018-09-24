I used to make pizza in Italy, train station –Pappy Kojo

According to Pappy Kojo in an interview on the Delay show, his mother wanted him to become a chef and so he did.
“After Junior high school I went to a chef school, my mother wanted me to become a chef but my interest was in music. I don’t know why my mother wanted me to be a chef, well I also love food, I was excited but my number one thing was to do music," he revealed.
The “Akwaaba" rapper added that he practised as a chef for 3 years.
"I went to the chef school for 3 years, I’m a chef seated here, I used to make Pizza in Italy, at the train station. The videos are all on YouTube, I practised for three years,” he disclosed.
Pappy is one of the fastest rising stars in Ghana At a point young boys were imitating his style of dressing, that is how much influence he had on the youth.
Pappy has hit songs ‘Realer No’, ‘Awoa’ among others.