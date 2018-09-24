Pulse.com.gh logo
I used to make pizza in Italy, train station –Pappy Kojo


Pappy Kojo I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer

According to Pappy Kojo in an interview on the Delay show, his mother wanted him to become a chef and so he did.

play

Ghanaian Fante rapper Pappy Kojo has revealed that before he became the musician loved by many, he was a chef.

According to Pappy Kojo in an interview on the Delay show, his mother wanted him to become a chef and so he did.

After Junior high school I went to a chef school, my mother wanted me to become a chef but my interest was in music. I don’t know why my mother wanted me to be a chef, well I also love food, I was excited but my number one thing was to do music," he revealed.

play

 

The “Akwaaba" rapper added that he practised as a chef for 3 years.

"I went to the chef school for 3 years, I’m a chef seated here, I used to make Pizza in Italy, at the train station. The videos are all on YouTube, I practised for three years,” he disclosed.

Pappy is one of the fastest rising stars in Ghana At a point young boys were imitating his style of dressing, that is how much influence he had on the youth.

Pappy has hit songs ‘Realer No’, ‘Awoa’ among others.

Watch video below:

 

